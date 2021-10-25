Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riskified stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.