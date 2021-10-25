United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,912 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

