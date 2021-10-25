Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 696,558 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 139,871.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,558 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $53,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

