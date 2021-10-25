Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $829,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Lantheus stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

