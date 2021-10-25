Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,503 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 51.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,729,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AZO stock opened at $1,832.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,626.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,541.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,840.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

