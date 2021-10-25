Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,585 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $92.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

