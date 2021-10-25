Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $672,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $27.04 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

