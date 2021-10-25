Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $28,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $279.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.98 and a 200 day moving average of $269.89.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.