Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 603.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,699 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.