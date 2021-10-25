TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $32,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.