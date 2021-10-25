Federated Hermes Inc. Has $30.61 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.55% of Workiva worth $30,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Workiva by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

NYSE:WK opened at $149.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -207.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,172 shares of company stock worth $97,502,813 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

