Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $33,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

