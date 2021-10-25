153,025 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $195,000.

IS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NYSE IS opened at $11.74 on Monday. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

