Federated Hermes Inc. Has $35.64 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $35,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $280.92 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $281.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

