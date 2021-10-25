Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hess worth $37,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $46,730,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 92.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 493,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hess by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 477,588 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $88.64 on Monday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

