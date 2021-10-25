The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of BK opened at $59.71 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

