Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $61.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

