MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

VIOO stock opened at $208.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.