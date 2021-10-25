Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 575 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $187.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

