Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

