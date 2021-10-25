ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $686.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 817.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $692.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.58.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

