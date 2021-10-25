Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALTG opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.90. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

