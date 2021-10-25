Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 22 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after buying an additional 66,021 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.55.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

