Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Transocean by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 21,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Transocean by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 171,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

