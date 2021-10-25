Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Ingredion stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

