79,929 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKT. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

