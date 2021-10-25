Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 319 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.