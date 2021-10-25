Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

