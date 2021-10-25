Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

