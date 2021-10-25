Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 35,383 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.39% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI opened at $66.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

