The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after buying an additional 537,935 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

