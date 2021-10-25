Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 197,007 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,007 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 134,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of EBS opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $127.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

