CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 9,848 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 191,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 162,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 84,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

