Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 803,145 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,778,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

