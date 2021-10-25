Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANC. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 27.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC opened at $20.05 on Friday. Banc of California has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

