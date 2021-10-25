CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

