Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 30.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

DOV stock opened at $169.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.