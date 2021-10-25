-$0.12 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

