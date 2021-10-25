Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

