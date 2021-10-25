Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ALRS opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
