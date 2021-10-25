CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,137 shares of company stock worth $11,114,460. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $274.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -319.45 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.