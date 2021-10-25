Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,316,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CEMEX worth $25,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,214,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 80,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $6.71 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.