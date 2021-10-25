Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,531,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275,196 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $130,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 132,693 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 139.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 46,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

