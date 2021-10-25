Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 788,010 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of Kilroy Realty worth $111,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

