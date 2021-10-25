Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 141,700 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $28,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

