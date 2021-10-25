Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

