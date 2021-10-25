Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of American Financial Group worth $118,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

AFG stock opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.41. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

