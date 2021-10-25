Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,160 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $116,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $76,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.