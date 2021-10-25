M&T Bank Corp Purchases 5,012 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,382,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Mimecast stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

