M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 547.0% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

