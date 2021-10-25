Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $264,737,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.64 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

